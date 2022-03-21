Home>>
Another two flights taking back Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return safely
(Xinhua) 13:05, March 21, 2022
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Another two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Monday.
At 8:03 a.m., the first flight arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and the second flight arrived at 8:39 a.m. in Zhengzhou City in central China.
Prior to Monday, 17 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned home safely.
