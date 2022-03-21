Refugees receive food from distribution center of UNRWA at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City

Xinhua) 08:37, March 21, 2022

A worker carries a sack of flour at a distribution center of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A refugee receives food from a distribution center of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

