Refugees receive food from distribution center of UNRWA at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 08:37, March 21, 2022
A worker carries a sack of flour at a distribution center of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A refugee receives food from a distribution center of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
