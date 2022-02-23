China to continue striving for settlement of the Palestine question: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:33, February 23, 2022

Palestinian children play on a waterlogged street after a heavy rainfall at al-Atatra area in the north Gaza Strip Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work tirelessly with the international community for the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestine question at an early date and for peace and stability in the Middle East, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

China and Egypt on Sunday donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine to boost its fight against the pandemic. The vaccines were locally produced in Egypt through a partnership between Egypt's Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) and the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

"This is China's latest effort to help Palestine combat COVID-19, develop the economy and improve people's welfare," Wang told a press briefing.

The Palestine question is at the core of the Middle East issue. China consistently and firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause to restore legitimate national rights, supports strengthening the authority of the Palestinian National Authority, and supports various factions in Palestine in enhancing solidarity and realizing internal reconciliation, the spokesperson said.

China calls for a UN-led international peace conference participated by permanent members of the Security Council and stakeholders of the Middle East peace process, said Wang, adding that China encourages Palestine and Israel to resume peace talks on the basis of the two-state solution.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)