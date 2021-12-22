Chinese envoy voices concern over security situation in occupied Palestinian territory

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday expressed concern over the security situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and called on the parties to exercise restraint.

The security situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is worrying. Since the beginning of this year, operations by security forces in the West Bank have caused massive Palestinian casualties. Violence by the Israeli settlers has intensified. Attacks have occurred frequently, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We urge all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, refrain from measures that could lead to further escalations, avoid harming civilians, and work together to de-escalate the situation," he told the Security Council.

Israel should earnestly fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure safety for the people of the occupied territory and their property, thoroughly investigate attacks by settlers and incidents of violence against civilians and to bring the perpetrators to justice. At the same time, Israel's right to exist and its legitimate security concerns should also be respected, he said.

Two days from now, it will be the fifth anniversary of the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2334. Regrettably, the resolution has yet to be implemented. In contravention of the resolution, settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory have continued to expand. China is deeply concerned over this, said Dai.

Settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory violate international law and continuously jeopardize the prospects of the two-state solution. China once again urges Israel to abide by Resolution 2334, cease all settlement activities and return to the track of the two-state solution, he said.

The per capita gross domestic product in the West Bank and Gaza has been shrinking for years. The Palestinian Authority is faced with a financial crisis. Gaza, after the escalation in May, is in dire need of recovery and reconstruction. The people in the occupied Palestinian territory find themselves in hardships, he said.

The international community should take urgent actions to offer assistance to Palestine through multiple channels, and support the work of the UN agency for Palestine refugees. Israel should facilitate access for humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, and lift the blockade and siege on Gaza as soon as possible, he said.

The question of Palestine has always been at the heart of the Middle East question. The international community should keep to the right direction of the two-state solution and make greater efforts to advance the Middle East peace process on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, the land-for-peace principle and other international consensuses, he said.

"We must not allow 2022 to become yet another year misspent. We hope that Palestine and Israel will seize the opportunity brought by the recent high-level engagements, continue to build the momentum, gradually rebuild mutual trust, and resume dialogue on equal footing at an early date," said Dai.

China calls for broader international efforts for peace and supports the United Nations, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and countries with significant influence in playing a more positive role. The Security Council should also shoulder its responsibilities, have a greater sense of urgency and work actively toward the just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, he said.

