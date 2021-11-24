Chinese envoy calls on Iraqi factions to work toward gov't formation

Xinhua) 08:33, November 24, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on all Iraqi factions to address their disputes over last month's elections through legal means and work toward the formation of a new government.

China applauses Iraq's successful holding of parliamentary elections last month and appreciates the great efforts made by the Iraqi government and people and fully recognizes the electoral support provided by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China condemns the Nov. 7 attack on the Iraqi prime minister's residence and expresses concern over the recent threats of violence against Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission and UNAMI, he told the Security Council.

"We hope that all parties in Iraq will stay calm and exercise restraint, express their demands and resolve their differences and disputes through peaceful means within the framework of the Constitution and laws," said Geng. "China encourages all factions in Iraq to seize the opportunity presented by the elections to build consensus, strengthen solidarity, and form a new government in an orderly manner so as to lay a solid political foundation for further progress in nation-building and achieving development and prosperity."

The security situation in Iraq remains grave with frequent attacks launched by the remnants of the Islamic State. The international community should sustain its unwavering support for Iraq's counter-terrorism efforts. The countries concerned should shoulder their responsibilities by facilitating the early identification and repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters and their families in Iraq, he said.

On Nov. 4, Iraq's UN ambassador wrote to the president of the Security Council, listing Turkey's alleged violations of Iraqi territory and air space during the period from June to September this year. The UN secretary-general's report on Iraq also documented Iraqi civilian casualties from airstrikes and shelling. China hopes that Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity would be respected by all countries, said Geng.

Iraq's long-term peace and stability will not be possible without a good surrounding environment. The Baghdad conference for cooperation and partnership held in August achieved important consensus on supporting Iraq's peaceful development and joint response to regional challenges and on the establishment of a follow-up implementation mechanism. China welcomes this and hopes that Iraq and major regional countries will fully leverage this mechanism, strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, and work together to safeguard regional stability, he said.

China appreciates and supports the continued close cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait on the issue of missing persons and property, he added.

China has always been a sincere friend of the Iraqi people. The fourth shipment of assistance from the Chinese government containing 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Baghdad. China will work with the rest of the international community to continue supporting Iraq in fighting the pandemic, developing the economy and improving people's livelihood, said Geng.

