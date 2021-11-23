Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive measures to combat trafficking of small arms

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for comprehensive measures to combat the trafficking of small arms and light weapons.

The control of small arms and light weapons has a bearing on peace and security. Combating their trafficking is of great importance to safeguarding the economic development and social progress of all countries. It is, therefore, a matter of urgency to strengthen conventional arms control within a multilateral framework, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Over the years, the UN Security Council has made unremitting efforts to tackle the issue. It adopted Resolutions 2117 and 2220 and has taken into overall consideration the impact of small arms and light weapons when deliberating on regional hot-spot issues, he told a Security Council open debate on small arms.

However, the trafficking of small arms and light weapons remains a serious problem, which is intertwined with armed conflict, terrorism, transnational organized crime, and other threats, aggravating the suffering of people in conflict areas and posing a great challenge to international peace and security, said Zhang.

He asked the international community to focus on four areas: strengthen the capacity-building of the countries concerned and achieve the full-cycle management of small arms and light weapons, help regional countries achieve post-COVID recovery and address the root causes of conflict and violence, strictly implement Security Council arms embargoes and cut off the chain of the illegal flow of small arms and light weapons, and strengthen multilateral and bilateral pragmatic cooperation and fully leverage the role of the United Nations as the main channel.

The countries concerned should assume the primary responsibility for the crackdown of the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons by establishing and improving laws and regulations and by stepping up control. The Security Council should provide political support for the peace and reconciliation efforts and post-war reconstruction of the countries concerned and help them effectively deal with the proliferation risks of those weapons in the process of advancing the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programs and security sector reform, said Zhang.

UN peace operations should, on the basis of performing their duties in strict accordance with their mandates and respecting the sovereignty of the countries concerned, actively provide support in capacity-building, he said.

The root causes of the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons lie largely in poverty and under-development. Special attention should be given to the economic development and people's livelihoods in war-torn areas and post-conflict countries, focusing on assisting the countries concerned in eliminating long-standing poverty and backwardness. It is imperative to help developing countries bolster infrastructure development, accelerate the process of industrialization and modernization, achieve sustainable socio-economic development, and maintain lasting regional peace, he said.

All countries must strictly implement the Security Council's resolutions on arms embargoes and refrain from the transfer or sale of arms to countries subject to Security Council arms embargoes, said Zhang.

The relevant resolutions should be correctly interpreted and accurately implemented. And the enforcement of the embargoes should not be used as an excuse to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries concerned or infringe on their sovereignty, he added.

China has always maintained that sanctions are only a means, and not an end. The original intent of the Security Council's arms embargoes is to help the countries concerned restore national stability and law and order, and shall not hinder those countries' efforts to strengthen their own security capabilities. The Security Council should adjust, in a targeted manner and in light of the developments and actual needs of the countries concerned, the arms embargo measures and help the governments effectively uplift their own security capabilities, he said.

Zhang stressed the need to strengthen multilateral and bilateral pragmatic cooperation and fully leverage the role of the United Nations as the main channel.

Regional and sub-regional countries should actively exchange information and share experience, tighten border and export control and improve supervision and law enforcement. Member states should support the United Nations' leading role in combating the trafficking of small arms and light weapons and promote the full and effective implementation of various international instruments in this regard, and help boost international cooperation and assistance. The various conventional arms control mechanisms within the UN framework should step up interaction and coordination, complement and promote one another in an effort for greater synergy, he said.

The Chinese government has always opposed the trafficking of small arms and light weapons and has adopted a cautious and responsible approach toward the export of such weapons, said Zhang.

Since its accession to the Arms Trade Treaty in July 2020, China has actively participated in global arms trade governance and has carried out international cooperation with other developing countries in combating the trafficking of small arms and light weapons through various frameworks. China stands ready to work with the international community to combat the trafficking of small arms and light weapons and maintain international and regional peace and stability, he said.

