Chinese envoy calls for taking stock of colonialism's scourge

Xinhua) 16:58, November 04, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to take stock of the scourge of colonialism and safeguard international fairness and justice.

The international community should "jointly take stock of the scourge of colonialism, eliminate its pernicious legacy, safeguard international fairness and justice, and promote a more just and rational international political and economic order," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), told the General Debate of the Fourth Committee of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The legacy of colonialism is still poisoning the vast number of former colonies, hindering and restraining their development. Colonialism has lingered on, taking on new forms, like power politics and bullying practices with a vengeance," Geng noted.

"China supports the continued efforts to promote the decolonization process of the 17 non-self-governing territories and efforts by the people of these territories for the right to self-determination. We call on the administering governments to take effective measures to promote development, safeguard human rights, and protect the environment in these territories," he said.

On the settlement of the Palestine-Israel question, the envoy suggested that "Israel should further open Gaza ports to facilitate the entry of humanitarian supplies and reconstruction materials. The expansion of settlements and the demolition of Palestinian houses should stop. The safety of the people in the occupied territories should be guaranteed. The historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem should be maintained."

Noting that "China supports Palestine's just cause for national rights, and supports the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Geng said China "will continue to work with all parties to promote an early, comprehensive, rational and just settlement of the Palestinian question, and an early, lasting peace between Palestine and Israel and in the region."

Besides, Geng said it is crucial to adhere to the basic principles to respect the sovereignty of countries concerned and to expand consultations and coordination with countries that provide troops.

"China will work with the other 53 members for substantial progress on the safety and security of peacekeepers. China will convene the Group of Friends this month to discuss the security of peacekeeping camps," he said.

Geng also expounded China's stance on the impact of atomic radiation, urging the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation to conduct an objective, impartial, science-based and responsible assessment of Japan's unilateral decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into ocean, as well as on addressing multilingualism.

