People mark Palestinian Heritage Day
(Xinhua) 09:06, October 08, 2021
Palestinians participate in an event simulating a traditional Palestinian wedding in celebration of Palestinian Heritage Day in Gaza City, on Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
