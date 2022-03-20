China's futures companies see double net profits in February

Xinhua) 15:50, March 20, 2022

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market reported solid expansion in February, with its operating revenues and net profits posting double-digit growth.

Net profits of the country's 150 future companies amounted to 1.06 billion yuan (about 167.1 million U.S. dollars), soaring by 98.85 percent year on year, according to the China Futures Association.

The operating revenue of these firms surged by 87.74 percent from a year earlier to reach 3.13 billion yuan, the data showed.

The futures trading turnover last month came in at 34.97 trillion yuan, up 0.2 percent from a year ago, while the futures volume stood at 427 million lots, the association said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)