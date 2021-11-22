Revenues of Chinese securities firms top 366 bln yuan in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 09:26, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's 140 securities brokers saw their operating revenues reach 366.36 billion yuan (about 57.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2021, according to the Securities Association of China.

In breakdown, revenues from securities trading came in at 100.08 billion yuan, while that of securities underwriting and sponsoring business, and asset management stood at 41.6 billion yuan and 21.96 billion yuan, respectively, during the period, the association said.

The net profits of the securities companies totaled 143.98 billion yuan in the first nine months, according to the association.

By the end of September, the total assets of the securities brokers reached 10.31 trillion yuan, with the net assets standing at 2.49 trillion yuan.

The net capital of these securities companies totaled 1.94 trillion yuan, according to the association.

