China ups investment in road, waterway infrastructure
(Xinhua) 13:28, March 20, 2022
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China increased investment in road and waterway infrastructure in the first two months of the year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
Fixed-asset investment in road and waterway infrastructure jumped 14.8 percent year on year to 273.1 billion yuan (about 43.1 billion U.S. dollars) from January to February.
Southwest China's Guizhou Province reported the fastest growth in this regard, with investment more than doubling from a year ago to 20.67 billion yuan in the first two months.
North China's Tianjin Municipality saw the sharpest decline during the period, with the investment plunging 76.2 percent year on year, data showed.
