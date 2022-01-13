China's 20-bln-yuan policy loans support county-level infrastructure construction

Xinhua) 08:30, January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), the country's rural policy bank, has ramped up credit support to shore up weak links in county-level infrastructure.

ADBC has issued 20.8 billion yuan (about 3.27 billion U.S. dollars) in loans to 151 projects since last year.

Loans totaling approximately 2.7 billion yuan have been approved to support 25 public facility projects in industrial parks and cold-chain logistics facility projects, contributing to the creation of new jobs and the improvement of local incomes, according to ADBC.

Efforts have also been made to step up credit support to ensure local students receive basic education and to deal with pollution in counties, the bank said.

Established in 1994, ADBC is under the direct leadership of the State Council and raises funds through a market based on national credit to support the development of agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

