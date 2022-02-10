China to foster urban environmental infrastructure construction

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the construction of urban environmental infrastructure to support the country's green development.

The country will establish a comprehensive, efficient, intelligent, green, and safe modern environmental infrastructure system by 2030, said a guideline issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and three other government bodies.

By 2025, the sewage disposal capacity aims to increase by 20 million cubic meters per day, and the handling capacity of household garbage to reach 700,000 tonnes per day, the guideline said.

Meanwhile, China will shore up the sewage disposal facilities in key areas and further boost the construction of solid waste disposal facilities, it said.

Infrastructure construction and operations will be more market-oriented. A more standardized and open market will be built for third-party environmental governance contractors.

The guideline added that relevant local authorities should improve efforts to make and implement detailed measures.

