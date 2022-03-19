Chengdu Universiade medal design unveiled with 100 days to go

March 19, 2022

CHENGDU, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu FISU World University Games unveiled the design of medals and materials used at award ceremonies at an event held at World University Games Park on Friday, marking 100 days to go before the Games begins.

Named as "Rongguang", literally meaning "Light of Chengdu", the design of medals focuses on the expression of the characteristics of the Chengdu Universiade and Tianfu culture while highlighting the sporting spirit, the ancient Shu civilization and the vision of the host city.

The medals feature the "Sun and Immortal Birds" with geometric feathers, echoing the emblem of the Chengdu Universiade. The immortal bird ready for flight signifies flying to the future and dreams, which is corresponded to the slogan "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True".

The medals with unique pictorial elements and symbols relating to Chengdu from the ancient to modern manifest China's 5,000-year-old civilization, expressing Chengdu's confidence in hosting the Games as well as the good wish to university student-athletes, according to the designer.

The reverse side of the medals is embedded with a piece of enamel with patterns of iconic buildings in Chengdu to showcase the city's image as a modern international metropolis and its hospitality.

The design also incorporates the wings of the "Sun and Immortal Birds" at the bottom of the letter "U", symbolizing that a divine bird is protecting this Land of Abundance. On the side of the medals, Chinese and English slogans are carved.

The medals are attached to a ribbon applying the craftsmanship and materials of Shu brocade, a national intangible cultural heritage of China. With patterns including the "Sun and Immortal Birds", Chengdu city flower hibiscus, auspicious clouds, the emblem and the slogan of the Chengdu Universiade, and the FISU logo.

Along with the medals, the podium, tray, and mascot for award ceremonies were also released.

