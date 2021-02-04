Preparation of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games well underway

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, scheduled to open on Aug. 18, 2021, entered its 200 day countdown on Jan. 30. At present, Chengdu is advancing the preparation of the Universiade in full swing.

Photo shows the main stadium of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games under construction. (Photo/Liu Bin)

The capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan province has almost completed the building of some venues in the Dongan Lake Sports Park, where the main stadium for the opening and closing ceremony of the Universiade is located, and is making final preparations for the venues’ commissioning test.

A total of 49 venues, including 13 newly-constructed venues and 36 renovated ones, will be used at the Universiade, according to an official of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. They will serve the Universiade and will be reused after the sports meeting ends.

The newly-built venues are likely to be used as a gymnasium for middle schools, a sports center, and a gymnasium for vocational schools, while the renovated ones, in different districts and universities of the city, will better serve local residents after the games. In renovating the existing venues, green and energy-saving measures such as natural ventilation, solar energy and water recycling processes were adopted.

A library in Longquanyi District, which lies to the east of Dongan Lake Sports Park, is a key supporting project. It will serve as the media center during the Universiade, and will become a district-level library and archive center after the sports meeting ends.

The preparation is also driving the upgrading of relevant industries of the city. For example, 5G coverage has been realized in some of the relevant outdoor areas.

This year, ADASpace, a commercial aerospace enterprise, will launch a Universiade-themed satellite powered by artificial intelligence, which is expected to provide more innovative products and services for the smart-city construction.

Yu Qi, Associate Dean of School of Electronic Science and Engineering of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu, said the Universiade will bring new development opportunities for the city in areas including construction of the venues and smart transportation.

“The Universiade will boost smart transportation, and the latter will bring more development opportunities for enterprises in the Internet of Things and satellite positioning. Electronic products needed in the games mean more orders for local chip companies,” he added.