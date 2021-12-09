Chengdu 2021 Universiade village officially inaugurated

The athletes’ village for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games (Photo courtesy of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The athletes’ village for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, or Universiade, was officially inaugurated in Chengdu University, Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on Dec. 8, 2021, when the Chengdu 2021 Universiade launched its 200-day countdown.

Covering an area of 800,000 square meters, the Universiade village consists of four functional zones for dwellings, services, and transportation facilities that will provide a safe and comfortable environment for delegation members from all over the world during the Chengdu 2021 Universiade. It will also hold a series of cultural exchange activities during the event.

The construction of the Universiade village started in April 2019. So far, the renovation of student dormitories and canteens in the area and the construction of 22 buildings, including apartments for athletes, a health center, and an aquatic center, have been completed.

The International University Sports Federation announced on May 15, 2021 that the Chengdu 2021 Universiade was rescheduled to take place between June 26 and July 7, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

