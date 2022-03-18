Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "Be vigilant in times of peace"

Xinhua) 14:22, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- "Be vigilant in times of peace." In many of his speeches, Chinese President Xi Jinping has quoted this proverb to remind Party cadres and government officials not to get lost in comfort.

The proverb appeared more than 2,000 years ago in the ancient Chinese classics Zuozhuan, or Zuo's Commentary. It has inspired generations of Chinese not to be blindsided at any time by tranquility or achievement and be always prepared for adversity.

Quoting the proverb during the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee late last year, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reminded Party members not to let their guard down. He urged the entire Party to continue embracing self-reform, and see that it always serves as the strong leadership core in the course of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The year 2021 was an exceptionally remarkable year for China. The CPC celebrated its centenary. Under its leadership, China successfully eradicated absolute poverty and completed the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

China saw its economy grow by 8.1 percent in 2021, an extraordinary figure amid sporadic epidemic resurgences and complicated external environment.

Yet with all the said achievements, the world's largest governing party remains clearheaded. Instead of resting cozily on its laurels, it stays ready to face new situations and address new problems.

When looking back on 2021 in his 2022 New Year Address, Xi again quoted the proverb to stress that realizing China's national rejuvenation will be no easy task like a walk in the park.

In Xi's words, to realize it, the entire nation "must always keep a long-term perspective, remain mindful of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and 'attain to the broad and great while addressing the delicate and minute'."

