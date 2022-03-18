China-EU trade sees sound momentum in first two months

Xinhua) 09:31, March 18, 2022

A freight train bound for Hamburg, Germany, is ready to depart at the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral trade between China and the European Union (EU) saw a rapid growth in the January-February period, demonstrating vitality and resilience in their trade cooperation, a commerce spokesperson said Thursday.

China-EU trade jumped 14.8 percent year on year to 137.16 billion U.S. dollars in the first two months this year, making the EU the largest trade partner of China during the period, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.

As significant trading partners to one another, China and the EU enjoy a high degree of economic complementarity, broad areas of cooperation, and great potential for development, Gao told a regular press conference.

China is ready to work with the EU to further liberalize and facilitate trade and investment and safeguard the stable and smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, Gao said.

