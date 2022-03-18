Home>>
US boosts arms sales against global trend, fueling global unrest
By Yu Tianjiao (Global Times) 09:26, March 18, 2022
While global arms trade is in a downward trend, what has the US been doing? - Greatly increasing its arms exports in the past 5 years - Selling weapons around to fuel global unrest - US arms firms and politicians taking advantage of wars to become rich.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, Erdogan discuss Russia-Turkey ties, Ukraine
- Erdogan renews proposal to bring Putin, Zelensky together
- Russia demands U.S. disclose information on biolabs in Ukraine
- German companies report supply chain problems due to Ukraine crisis
- Victories of anti-fascist war should be respected, upheld: Chinese spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.