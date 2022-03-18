US boosts arms sales against global trend, fueling global unrest

By Yu Tianjiao (Global Times) 09:26, March 18, 2022

While global arms trade is in a downward trend, what has the US been doing? - Greatly increasing its arms exports in the past 5 years - Selling weapons around to fuel global unrest - US arms firms and politicians taking advantage of wars to become rich.

