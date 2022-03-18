Asia-Pacific lags behind in reaching Sustainable Development Goals: report

Xinhua) March 18, 2022

BANGKOK, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Asia-Pacific region is far behind schedule owing to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and human-made crises, said a UN report released on Thursday.

According to the Bangkok-based UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the region is now expected to achieve the SDGs by 2065, some 35 years behind its original plan.

The report pointed out that the Asia-Pacific region is not on track to achieve any of the 17 SDGs by 2030. Despite some positive development on certain goals, the progress on the majority of targets have been stagnant or even have shown signs of regression.

At the subregional level, in Southeast Asia, a certain degree of advancement has been made towards eradication of poverty (Goal 1), industry, innovation and infrastructure (Goal 9), and life on land (Goal 15). However, it is regressing on five goals, including climate action (Goal 13) and responsible consumption and production (Goal 12), both adversely impacted by increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also highlighted the widening disparities and increasing vulnerabilities in this region, where women, rural populations and poorer households generally face more challenges.

"The Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved without protecting the most vulnerable, many of whom have been particularly affected by the pandemic," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN under-secretary-general and executive secretary of ESCAP.

The ESCAP calls for stronger efforts at national and international level to fully implement the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development, especially for those furthest behind.

