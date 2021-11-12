Commentary: China committed to building Asia-Pacific community with shared future

Xinhua) 08:37, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific region, as a key engine driving the global economy, shoulders the historic responsibility of taking the lead in building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, amid the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tortuous global economic recovery.

"At this historical juncture, it is important that we in the Asia-Pacific face up to the responsibility of the times, be in the driver's seat, and strive hard to meet the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future," said Chinese President Xi Jinping as he delivered a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

The Chinese leader's speech is an inspiration for the Asia-Pacific family to strengthen unity to promote inclusive and sustainable development. As the most populous country in the region, China is walking the talk.

China has always been a supporter of global vaccine cooperation. China believes it is necessary to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions in fighting COVID-19. It upholds the principle of the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, as well as their accessibility and affordability in developing countries, thus working together to close the immunization gap.

China practices the high-level opening-up of its economy for win-win results. The hosting of a series of opening-up platforms, including the China International Fair for Trade in Services, the China International Consumer Products Expo, and the just-concluded China International Import Expo (CIIE), are all fine examples of China sharing immense market opportunities with other countries and regions while providing a much-needed boost to the flagging global economy.

It should also be noted that a low-carbon and eco-friendly environment is the most basic public good that benefits everyone. As a result, it is crucial for the Asia-Pacific region to make its post-pandemic recovery a green one and take the lead in providing a science-based response to climate change.

As a global leader in solar, wind and hydropower generation in terms of cumulative installed capacities, China has been well recognized for its clean-energy technologies. China's green transformation will not only equip its own domestic companies with leading green technologies, but also bring opportunities for global investors.

Currently, to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve steady economic recovery at an early date is the most pressing task for the Asia-Pacific region. China will continue to play its role as a responsible major country.

It will continue to practice true multilateralism, uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, take an active part in global economic governance and promote the building of an open world economy, steadfastly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, facilitate connectivity in the Asia-Pacific, and ensure the stable and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains in the region. With these efforts, impetus can be injected into economic recovery and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region.

