Xi calls for green post-pandemic recovery in Asia-Pacific

November 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows a wind power field in Luduo Township of Baoying County of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the Asia-Pacific region should make its post-pandemic recovery a green one and take the lead in making a science-based response to climate change.

A sound eco-environment is the most basic public good that benefits all, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

