Asia-Pacific cannot, should not relapse into confrontation of Cold War era: Xi

Xinhua) 08:41, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

"We should all be broad-minded, follow the underlying trend of the times and proactively expand opening-up," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

The Asia-Pacific region should "advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, keep industrial and supply chains stable and functioning, and promote the orderly flow of resources and inputs to boost economic recovery and achieve interconnected development," he said.

Xi urged the region to be forward-looking, move ahead and reject practices of discrimination and exclusion of others.

"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail," he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)