Xi urges Asia-Pacific to forge ahead with determination amid trying time

Xinhua) 08:54, November 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in south China's Hainan Province.

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the most pressing task for the Asia-Pacific region is to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve steady economic recovery at an early date.

"At this trying time, it is all the more important that we should stay confident, keep a steady hand on the tiller, and forge ahead with determination," Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

Over the past decades, the Asia-Pacific region has been able to make advances by overcoming crises and achieve success by meeting challenges, Xi said.

"In the face of this once-in-a-century test that is crucial to the future of humanity, we the Asia-Pacific economies as well as various sectors should put our people and their lives first, follow the guidance of science, pull together with solidarity, extend assistance to each other, and fight to beat the pandemic," he said.

