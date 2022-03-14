Our China Stories Ep5: China expert interprets mystery behind Chinese philosophy and culture
Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning.
"Our China Stories" focuses on well-known members of different professions within the field of humanities in the United Kingdom, all of whom are active participants in the domain of Chinese cultural communication. By promoting cultural exchanges between China and the U.K., these individuals have contributed their lives to enhancing mutual understanding between both countries.
James Trapp is a translator of numerous Chinese classics, having in particular devoted much effort on China’s great philosophical works, such as Sun Zi’s Bing Fa and Lao Zi’s Tao Te Ching. Trapp also worked as the China Education Manager at the British Museum, having been responsible for raising awareness about Chinese culture.
