Our China Stories Ep3: Head of renowned music school uses music to bring China and the West closer together
Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning.
"Our China Stories" focuses on well-known members of different professions within the field of humanities in the United Kingdom, all of whom are active participants in the domain of Chinese cultural communication. By promoting cultural exchanges between China and the U.K., these individuals have contributed their lives to enhancing mutual understanding between both countries.
David Buckley is the Chair of the Yehudi Menuhin School. The music school, named after world famous violinist Yehudi Menudin, cultivates first-class musical talent among its pupils. Through the medium of music, Buckley has strived to promote a harmonious relationship between China and the West.
Our China Stories Ep1: Sinologist promotes better understanding of Chinese history
