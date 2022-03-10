Our China Stories Ep1: Sinologist promotes better understanding of Chinese history

People's Daily Online) 16:51, March 10, 2022

Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

"Our China Stories" focuses on well-known members of different professions within the field of humanities in the United Kingdom, all of whom are active participants in the domain of Chinese cultural communication. By promoting cultural exchanges between China and the U.K., these individuals have contributed their lives to enhancing mutual understanding between both countries.

Frances Wood is a well-known historian and sinologist who previously studied in China during the early 1970s. Frances has long contributed to promoting a better understanding of Chinese history and culture, and has written numerous history books on China, as well as devoting time to help restore the Dunhuang scriptures of the Tang Dynasty housed at the British Museum.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)