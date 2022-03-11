Our China Stories Ep2: Award-winning filmmaker documents life of China’s ethnic minorities

People's Daily Online) 15:47, March 11, 2022

Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

"Our China Stories" focuses on well-known members of different professions within the field of humanities in the United Kingdom, all of whom are active participants in the domain of Chinese cultural communication. By promoting cultural exchanges between China and the U.K., these individuals have contributed their lives to enhancing mutual understanding between both countries.

Phil Agland is an award-winning filmmaker who spent two years filming the lives of ethnic minority peoples living in Lijiang, Yunnan Province. In his documentary Beyond the Clouds released in 1994, he discusses his unique connection with China.

