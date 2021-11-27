Britain's cyberattack accusation against China lacks factual basis: Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 11:09, November 27, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Thursday expressed firm opposition to Britain's accusation against China over alleged cyber attacks.

Commenting on an annual report by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, the spokesperson said the accusation against China "has no factual basis."

"China is deeply concerned over and firmly opposed to such irresponsible smear," the spokesperson said.

The British report claimed that China has been launching cyberattacks in recent years and is interested in British commercial secrets, and that Britain needs to work with its allies in response to the challenges posed by a rising technological China.

China is a main victim of cyber theft and attacks and a staunch defender of cyber security, the spokesperson stressed, noting that China launched the Global Initiative on Data Security last year, which calls for all state parties to stand against the use and abuse of information and communications technology for destruction of critical infrastructure or theft of important data of other states.

The initiative provides a constructive solution for safeguarding global data and online security, the spokesperson added.

"The UK, for its part, has designated cyberspace as a new frontier and has been developing offensive cyber capabilities aggressively in recent years, which will undoubtedly heighten the risks of friction and conflict in cyberspace and threaten global peace and stability," the spokesperson said, urging the British side to reflect upon its mistakes instead of throwing accusations at others.

Cyber attacks are a common challenge, the spokesperson said, adding that the international community needs to work together in response, instead of seeing the cyber security issue through the narrow prism of geopolitics.

