Our China Stories Ep4: Seasoned translator brings colorful selection of Chinese literature to foreign audiences

People's Daily Online) 10:19, March 14, 2022

Civilizations are enriched by cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

"Our China Stories" focuses on well-known members of different professions within the field of humanities in the United Kingdom, all of whom are active participants in the domain of Chinese cultural communication. By promoting cultural exchanges between China and the U.K., these individuals have contributed their lives to enhancing mutual understanding between both countries.

Nicky Harman has been an award-winning translator of contemporary Chinese fiction and literary non-fiction for twenty years. Harman has promoted Chinese literature through her translations, hoping to offer the West a way to better understand Chinese life and society.

