Saturday, March 05, 2022

China to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

(Xinhua) 09:57, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, remaining committed to the principle of achieving shared growth through consultation and collaboration, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

