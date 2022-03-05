Home>>
China to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:57, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, remaining committed to the principle of achieving shared growth through consultation and collaboration, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
