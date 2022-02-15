Hydrogen-fueled autonomous bus offers convenient shuttle services in Zhangjiakou competition zone of Beijing 2022

People's Daily Online) 13:10, February 15, 2022

Equipped with level 4 (L4) autonomous driving technology, a hydrogen-fueled bus offered convenient shuttle services in the Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 12, wowing journalists covering the Games.

Photo shows the autonomous bus. (Photo/cnjiwang.com)

The L4 autonomous bus, independently developed by a Chinese company, was put into service at a ski resort in the competition zone on Jan. 1, according to Song Xiaoliang, an employee of the company at the competition zone.

The bus primarily operates along a 4-kilometer route to transport workers for the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and volunteers, Song said.

Song demonstrated its unique features, showing that the bus has no gas pedal, brake or steering wheel, but can automatically slow down, stop and can maintain safe distances.

Photo shows the interior of the autonomous bus. (Photo/cnjiwang.com)

“The bus is equipped with radar, navigation systems, and other intelligent devices, which can transmit road conditions to its terminal control system at any time, while the latter will ensure safe autonomous driving through an autopilot algorithm and cloud operation management platform,” Song said.

Song added that environmentally friendly paint, shell, and tempered glass are all used for the self-driving bus, which is closely linked to the concept of a green Winter Olympics.

