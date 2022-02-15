Home>>
Traditional Chinese elements at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
(People's Daily App) 10:32, February 15, 2022
From the shape of sports venues to the design of athlete outfits, traditional Chinese elements have been incorporated into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and offer an opportunity for people to learn more about the culture.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
