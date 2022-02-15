Highlights of Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 at Beijing 2022

February 15, 2022

Sara McManus (R) and Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Alina Paetz (bottom) of Switzerland reacts during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Agnes Knochenhauer (L) of Sweden competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Alina Paetz (R) and Melanie Barbezat of Switzerland comepte during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Esther Neuenschwander (C) of Switzerland during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Eve Muirhead of Britain competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Britain and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Jennifer Jones of Canada competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Britain and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Kaitlyn Lawes (R) and Jocelyn Peterman of Canada compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Britain and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Julia Portunova of ROC competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ekaterina Kuzmina (R) of ROC curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Julia Portunova of ROC curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Mathilde Halse of Denmark curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Denise Dupont (R) of Denmark competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ekaterina Kuzmina (C) of ROC competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and ROC at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

