China's Su Yiming into Beijing 2022 men's snowboard big air final

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Su Yiming qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics men's snowboard big air final at Big Air Shougang here on Monday.

FIS' world No.1 seed Parrot Max of Canada led the qualification with 164.75 points after three runs and Japan's Takeru Otsuka collected 160 points on second.

Su, who won a silver in the slopestyle a week ago, had a perfect start to lead the horde in the first run, scoring 92.50 points after he did an impressive backside 1800 with an Indy grab.

His second run, a frontside 1440 with a tail grab, received 62.75 points, and the frontside 1800 tail grab on the third failed, but the 17-year-old was lucky to finish fifth, 155.25 points, to qualify for Tuesday's final.

"Firstly, I'm so happy that I've made it to the finals. Actually, I'm comparing today's game to the finals, since everybody is trying their best, I need to do some difficult tricks to get the qualification," Su said.

"I'll try to find out my technical issues tonight and hopefully I will finish all tricks I wanna perform tomorrow."

Veteran snowboarder Staale Sandbech of Norway, who's competing at his fourth and last Winter Olympics, failed to qualify for the final.

