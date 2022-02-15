Global cheers for Beijing Olympics "full embodiment of Olympic spirit"

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- People from the world over are cheering for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which fully embodies the Olympic spirit, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the Olympic Broadcasting Service's announcement that the Beijing Winter Olympics has become the most-watched Winter Olympics to date.

Noting that the Beijing Winter Olympics has attracted record-breaking viewership, Wang said this shows that the passion, joy, and friendship brought by winter sports are shared by people globally, despite the pandemic.

The solidarity, cooperation, and hope demonstrated by the Beijing Winter Olympics are injecting confidence and strength into countries worldwide, he said.

"People worldwide cheer for the Winter Olympics and Beijing and come together for a shared future. This is the full embodiment of the Olympic spirit," the spokesperson said.

When responding to the best wishes sent from volunteers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to volunteers for the Beijing Games, Wang expressed gratitude.

"In the past few days, we have also seen many touching stories of athletes and volunteers from different countries and regions developing a profound friendship," the spokesperson said. He added that these moments of solidarity will remain warm memories in people's hearts forever.

