Austria claims ski jumping men's large hill team gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:52, February 15, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Austria won the ski jumping men's large hill team gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Monday.

With nine points behind Slovenia after the first round, the Austrian quartet of Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner amassed 484.3 points in the final round for a total of 942.7 points to achieve the come-from-behind victory, 8.3 points ahead of runner-up Slovenia.

German ski jumpers scored 922.9 points to clinch the bronze, 0.8 points more than fourth-placed Norway, the PyeongChang 2018 champion.

"For team competition, we focus on ourselves but also watch our friends and teammates and cheer for them. When it comes to celebration, it is much more fun," said Fettner, silver medalist of men's normal hill individual at Beijing 2022.

It's also Austria's third Olympic title in the event after Torino 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

Chinese ski jumpers Song Qiwu, Zhen Weijie, Lyu Yixin and Zhou Xiaoyang crashed out from the first round, placed 11th with 115 points.

Ski jumping competition at Beijing 2022 concluded with the men's team event. Of the five gold medals on offer, Slovenia won two, leaving the other three to be split among Austria, Japan and Norway.

