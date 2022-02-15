Pic story: trial skier from Xinjiang pursues dream

Xinhua) 08:25, February 15, 2022

Torsongan Bullik (L) and his co-worker leave after completing the test runs before the cross-country skiing women's 10km classic of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Born in a herdsman's family in the pastoral area of Wenquan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the 27-year-old Torsongan Bullik has many identities: shepherd, marathoner, cyclist and skier. He now works as a trial skier for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Long before the start of the cross-country skiing game of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the trail skiers had already buckled down on ski slopes to test skiing and its related training on a daily basis.

"This is the Winter Olympic Games. The cross-country skiing track is the most important track to me," said Bullik. "I will make my best efforts to serve the athletes from all over the world and try to give them a boost for the competition."

About ten minutes before each cross-country skiing game of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bullik and his co-workers, dressed in uniforms, need to complete a test run on the race track within a time limit to guarantee that the slopes are properly compacted for high-level skiing races.

In case of bad weather such as snowstorm, Bullik and his co-workers have to be stationed in different sections of the racing track, ready to go on a trial run at any time.

Bullik was once on the Chinese national cross-country skiing training team of over 20 members, working hard every day to perfect his skiing skills for the preparation of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but unfortunately he failed to make the final list to compete in the Olympics.

Now, the cross-country skiing event the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is in full swing. Although Bullik didn't make it to compete as a national team athlete, he is now doing his best to render his service as a test skier on the Winter Olympics cross-country skiing track.

The trial skiers' work, according to Bullik, is no longer focused on their own technical movements, but on careful examination of the slope and corners, for problems in flatness or other conditions of the track, so that they are duly settled before the race.

Bullik also began cycling after he watched the Cycling Tour of Sayram Lake, a national road bicycle race for amateur cyclists, which has been hosted by his hometown of Wenquan County for more than 10 years.

In 2015, he was admitted to Xinjiang University. During his college years, he traveled around for cycling competitions and marathons, winning many awards and accolades.

On Oct. 18, 2018, Torsongan Bullik was the first to cross the finish line of a high-altitude cycling race held in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

From an elementary school on the pasture to a middle school in the county town, and then to Xinjiang University; from cycling races to the national cross-country skiing training track, and then to the test skiing for the Winter Olympics, this young man of the generation Z from the remote rural area has been on the way to higher pursuits of life. This Winter Olympic Games is also to add an upbeat life experience to Bullik.

More than 3,000 kilometers away from Chongli of Hebei Province, a professional cross-country skiing resort that can be used as a training base for the national team is already built in Bullik's hometown Wenquan county of Xinjiang. Bullik has already started planning to participate in games after the Beijing Winter Olympics. I will continue the cycling and roller skating race in summer, and the skiing competition in winter," said Bullik. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

