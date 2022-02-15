Highlights of awarding ceremonies at Beijing Winter Olympics

Gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (C) of Norway, silver medalist Elvira Oeberg (L) of Sweden and bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff of Norway pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 10km pursuit at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People take a photo with Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, is seen at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Gold medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe (C) of Norway, sliver medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet (L) of France and bronze medalist Tarjei Boe of Norway pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon men's 10km sprint at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, is seen at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

