Diamond-encrusted Bing Dwen Dwen makes debut in C China's Zhengzhou
(Ecns.cn) 08:27, February 15, 2022
A diamond-encrusted Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is on display at an authorized merchandise store in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Kan Li)
The special version of Bing Dwen Dwen is about 16cm high and embedded with about 2,700 artificial diamonds over its body, which has a limited release volume of 2,022 units selling at 2,022 yuan ($317.94) each.
