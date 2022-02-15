Japan trounces China in Olympic women's team curling

Xinhua) 08:51, February 15, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China failed to continue its two-game giant-killing momentum, losing to PyeongChang bronze medalist Japan 10-2 in the women's team curling of Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

Before facing Japan, China has stunned both defending champion Sweden and runner-up South Korea of PyeongChang 2018 during its previous two games.

However, on Monday, China has dropped its shot success to 68 percent compared to Japan's 87 percent, and conceded the defeat right after the eighth end.

"We failed to adapt to the ice surface quick enough because our young teammates haven't met such a scenario. We did not adjust as quickly as Japan," said Wang Rui, the only Chinese curler with Olympic experience.

Other matches saw Canada beat the Russian Olympic Committee 11-5, and the United States defeat South Korea 8-6.

In the evening's eighth round-robin session, Sweden edged 2021 world champion Switzerland 6-5, Canada smashed Britain 7-3, Denmark overrode the ROC 10-5, and Japan lost to South Korea 10-5.

On the men's side, reigning world champion Sweden defeated the ROC 7-5, remaining to be the only unbeaten team so far with a semifinal berth in hand.

Also on Monday, Canada overwhelmed Italy 7-3, Denmark edged Norway 6-5, and Britain beat Switzerland 6-5.

