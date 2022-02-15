Highlights of Beijing 2022 awarding ceremonies on Feb. 14

Xinhua) 09:23, February 15, 2022

Bronze medalist Angelina Golikova of ROC reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating women's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Erin Jackson of the United States reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating women's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Gold medalist Erin Jackson (C) of the United States, silver medalist Takagi Miho (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Angelina Golikova of ROC pose during the awarding ceremony of speed skating women's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Silver medalist Takagi Miho of Japan reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating women's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalists of the Netherlands pose during the awarding ceremony of short track speed skating women's 3000m relay at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Bronze medalists of China pose during the awarding ceremony of short track speed skating women's 3000m relay at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Bronze medalists Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue of the United States react during the awarding ceremony of figure skating ice dance free dance at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Medalists pose during the awarding ceremony of short track speed skating women's 3000m relay at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalists Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (C) of France, silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (L) of ROC and bronze medalists Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue of the United States react during the awarding ceremony of figure skating ice dance free dance at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Gold medalists of the Netherlands react during the awarding ceremony of short track speed skating women's 3000m relay at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Gold medalists Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron of France react during the awarding ceremony of figure skating ice dance free dance at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

