We Are China

Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends press conference at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:57, February 15, 2022

Figure skating athlete Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Figure skating athlete Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Figure skating athlete Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Figure skating athlete Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Figure skating athlete Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)