In pics: bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Rudy Rinaldi/Boris Vain of Monaco compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Ivo de Bruin/Jelen Franjic of the Netherlands compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Li Chunjian/Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Maxim Andrianov/Vladislav Zharovtsev of ROC compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
