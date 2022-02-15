In pics: bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Rudy Rinaldi/Boris Vain of Monaco compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ivo de Bruin/Jelen Franjic of the Netherlands compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Chunjian/Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Chunjian/Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Maxim Andrianov/Vladislav Zharovtsev of ROC compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

