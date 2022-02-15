We Are China

In pics: freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:43, February 15, 2022

Gu Ailing of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tess Ledeux of France competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Gu Ailing of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

