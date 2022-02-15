We Are China

Highlights of women's snowboard big air final at Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 10:34, February 15, 2022

Rong Ge of China falls during women's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Rong Ge of China reacts during women's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olimpics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

