Highlights of mixed team snowboard cross finals at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:06, February 12, 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis (R) of the United States and Michela Moioli of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Lindsey Jacobellis (R) of the United States and Michela Moioli of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Nick Baumgartner (R) and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States pose for photos after the mixed team snowboard cross final at Geting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022.

Nick Baumgartner of the United States attends the flower ceremony after the mixed team snowboard cross final at Geting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Nick Baumgartner (R) and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States attend the flower ceremony after the mixed team snowboard cross final at Geting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Lindsey Jacobellis (front L) and Nick Baumgartner (front R) of the United States react after the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Eliot Grondin (R) and Meryeta Odine of Canada pose for photos during the flower ceremony of the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Charlotte Bankes (R) of Great Britain, Sophie Hediger (C) of Switzerland and Kristina Paul of ROC compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Lindsey Jacobellis (R) of the United States and Michela Moioli of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Lindsey Jacobellis (R) of the United States and Michela Moioli of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

(R to L) Omar Visintin of Italy, Nick Baumgartner of the United States, Eliot Grondin of Canada and Lorenzo Sommariva of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Lindsey Jacobellis (2nd L) of the United States competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Omar Visintin (R) and Michela Moioli of Italy pose for photos during the flower ceremony of the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)