In pics: mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals

Xinhua) 13:10, February 12, 2022

(R to L) Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain, Caterina Carpano of Italy and Tess Critchlow of Canada compete during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Charlotte Bankes (front) of Great Britain and Caterina Carpano of Italy compete during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Kristina Paul of ROC competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Alessandro Haemmerle of Team Austria competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(R to L) Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria, Liam Moffatt of Canada, Lorenzo Sommariva of Italy and Huw Nightingale of Great Britain compete during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Eliot Grondin of Canada competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Daniil Donskikh (R) of ROC and Jake Vedder of the United States compete during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(R to L) Kristina Paul of ROC, Meryeta Odine of Canada, Faye Gulini of the United States and Chloe Trespeuch of France compete during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

