China's Yan claims history-making bronze in men's skeleton at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 11:18, February 12, 2022

Bronze medalist Yan Wengang of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony after the skeleton men heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Yan Wengang made history by claiming a bronze medal in the men's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

Yan clocked a combined time of four minutes and 1.77 seconds in four runs for the bronze, which is China's first ever medal in the skeleton event of the Winter Olympics.

Christopher Grotheer of Germany, a two-time world champion, won the gold medal in 4:01.01. His teammate Axel Jungk took the silver in 4:01.67.

Yan Wengang (R) of China celebrates after skeleton men heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Silver medalist Axel Jungk (L) of Germany, gold medalist Christopher Grotheer (C) and bronze medalist Yan Wengang of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony after the skeleton men heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Yan Wengang of China competes during skeleton men heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

