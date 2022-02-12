Beijing 2022: curling women's round robin session 3

Xinhua) 09:49, February 12, 2022

Fujisawa Satsuki of Japan reacts during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Jennifer Jones (3rd top) of Canada competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Athletes of Canada (2nd bottom) compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Athletes of Japan compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Athletes of Canada (C) compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

