Beijing 2022: curling women's round robin session 3
Fujisawa Satsuki of Japan reacts during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Jennifer Jones (3rd top) of Canada competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Athletes of Canada (2nd bottom) compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Athletes of Japan compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Athletes of Canada (C) compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- WADA to lodge appeal against Russian Anti-Doping Agency over lifting ban on figure skater
- Winter Olympics fosters new growth points of China's economy
- Two world records shattered as Germany leads medal tally at Beijing 2022
- Winter Olympics fosters new growth points of China's economy
- Beijing Winter Olympics exceeds IOC expectations, says Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.